Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys McDonald's Corp, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Providence, RI, based Investment company Weybosset Research & Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Welltower Inc, 3M Co, sells JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, Atomera Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCD, PFE, UPS, WELL, MMM, SO, ERLFF,

MCD, PFE, UPS, WELL, MMM, SO, ERLFF, Added Positions: HXL, OZK, INGR, HPQ, AGM, APTV, UNP, GD, RTX, ARCC,

HXL, OZK, INGR, HPQ, AGM, APTV, UNP, GD, RTX, ARCC, Reduced Positions: MSFT, JNJ, CRM, KO, TCP, STZ, V, AAPL, AMZN, XOM, CSCO, NYT, BRK.B, ABT, DE, ABBV, CNI, ITW, KOPN,

MSFT, JNJ, CRM, KO, TCP, STZ, V, AAPL, AMZN, XOM, CSCO, NYT, BRK.B, ABT, DE, ABBV, CNI, ITW, KOPN, Sold Out: JPM, GOOGL, PG, ATOM, VFC, DIS,

For the details of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weybosset+research+%26+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Copart Inc (CPRT) - 203,184 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Deere & Co (DE) - 56,833 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 110,760 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 83,875 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% FMC Corp (FMC) - 81,879 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $215.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,247 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $156.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $52.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $174.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,883 shares as of .

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Atomera Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.