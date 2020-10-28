  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys McDonald's Corp, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

October 28, 2020 | About: UNP -3.45% RTX -7.41% MCD -3.71% PFE -5.29% UPS -8.82% WELL -3.28% MMM -1.55% SO -3.07% JPM -2.81% GOOGL -5.51% PG -3.3% ATOM -0.23%

Providence, RI, based Investment company Weybosset Research & Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Welltower Inc, 3M Co, sells JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, Atomera Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weybosset+research+%26+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 203,184 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 56,833 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 110,760 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 83,875 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. FMC Corp (FMC) - 81,879 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $215.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,247 shares as of .

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $156.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $52.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of .

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $174.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,883 shares as of .

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Sold Out: Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Atomera Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)