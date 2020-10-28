  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Garrison Financial Corp Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Xylem Inc, Spire Inc

October 28, 2020 | About: AEP -2.39% SR -3.98%

Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Garrison Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Xylem Inc, Spire Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Garrison Financial Corp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrison Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrison Financial Corp
  1. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 70,086 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 23,093 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 85,033 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,406 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 39,076 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 28,631 shares as of .

Sold Out: Spire Inc (SR)

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Spire Inc. The sale prices were between $51.52 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $59.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garrison Financial Corp. Also check out:

