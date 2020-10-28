Garrison Financial Corp Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Xylem Inc, Spire Inc

Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Garrison Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Xylem Inc, Spire Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Garrison Financial Corp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AEP,

AEP, Added Positions: SCHF, T,

SCHF, T, Reduced Positions: BR, VRSK, XYL, DE, SCHB, FDX, AXP, LLY, HBAN, INTC, MAA, SCHM, SPY, VFH, HD, ITW,

BR, VRSK, XYL, DE, SCHB, FDX, AXP, LLY, HBAN, INTC, MAA, SCHM, SPY, VFH, HD, ITW, Sold Out: SR,

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 70,086 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 23,093 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 85,033 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,406 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 39,076 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 28,631 shares as of .

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Spire Inc. The sale prices were between $51.52 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $59.72.