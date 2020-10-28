GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Sunrun Inc, Facebook Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Tesla Inc, Charter Communications Inc, iRobot Corp

Zug, V8, based Investment company GVO Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Sunrun Inc, Facebook Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Charter Communications Inc, iRobot Corp, GSX Techedu Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GVO Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, GVO Asset Management Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RUN, FB, TSM, PYPL,
- Added Positions: BABA, CP, UNH, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, AMZN, BXMT, UNP,
- Sold Out: TSLA, IRBT, GSX, FISV, IBM, NFLX, COOP, PLNT, LYV, DVA, ZG, BYND, CACC, ZM, LOPE, SNAP, UBER, WYNN, AAL,
For the details of GVO Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gvo+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 1,499,694 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 489,229 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 527,457 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 16,659 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.89%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 32,633 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $270.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 37,300 shares as of .New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of .Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1.Sold Out: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.
