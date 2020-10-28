Puzo Michael J Buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Chubb, EOG Resources Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Puzo Michael J (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Bank of Montreal, sells Chubb, EOG Resources Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, American Tower Corp, MarketAxess Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puzo Michael J. As of 2020Q3, Puzo Michael J owns 70 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMO, KO,

BMO, KO, Added Positions: TJX, NKE, UNH, XYL, CVX, RTX, HON, XLNX, BDX, ADI, CVS, RHHBY,

TJX, NKE, UNH, XYL, CVX, RTX, HON, XLNX, BDX, ADI, CVS, RHHBY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CB, DHR, MSFT, MA, XOM, PYPL, EOG, INTC, GOOGL, NSRGY, PG, HD, ABT, MKC, MMM, CAT, OZK, EMR, NVO, PEP, TXN, V, IDXX, DOV, ORCL, GILD, LLY, CSCO, SYY,

AAPL, CB, DHR, MSFT, MA, XOM, PYPL, EOG, INTC, GOOGL, NSRGY, PG, HD, ABT, MKC, MMM, CAT, OZK, EMR, NVO, PEP, TXN, V, IDXX, DOV, ORCL, GILD, LLY, CSCO, SYY, Sold Out: OTIS, AMT, MKTX,

For the details of PUZO MICHAEL J's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/puzo+michael+j/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,319 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,861 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 104,596 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 51,241 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,705 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $52.13 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of .

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 71.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 47,660 shares as of .

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Nike Inc by 159.19%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of .

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,125 shares as of .

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,643 shares as of .

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.