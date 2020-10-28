Somerville Kurt F Buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Somerville Kurt F (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, RPM International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerville Kurt F. As of 2020Q3, Somerville Kurt F owns 95 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 288,403 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 68,444 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 106,889 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 202,685 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 203,867 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $128.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 81,918 shares as of .

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Nike Inc by 68.37%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,315 shares as of .

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,953 shares as of .

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 89.77%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,105 shares as of .

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $68.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,560 shares as of .

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.