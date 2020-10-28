  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Somerville Kurt F Buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: TJX -5.14% NKE -4.62% UNH -3.9% HON -3.35% ORA -2.69% TT +3.36% RPM -2.94% ACN -3.05% AMT -2.55% TOT -5.02% SLB -6.03% LIN -3.8%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Somerville Kurt F (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, RPM International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerville Kurt F. As of 2020Q3, Somerville Kurt F owns 95 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOMERVILLE KURT F's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerville+kurt+f/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOMERVILLE KURT F
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 288,403 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 68,444 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 106,889 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 202,685 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  5. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 203,867 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $128.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 81,918 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Nike Inc by 68.37%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,315 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,953 shares as of .

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 89.77%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,105 shares as of .

Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $68.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,560 shares as of .

Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOMERVILLE KURT F. Also check out:

1. SOMERVILLE KURT F's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOMERVILLE KURT F's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOMERVILLE KURT F's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOMERVILLE KURT F keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)