Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

October 28, 2020 | About: VGSH +0% IVV -3.4% MUB -0.13% IUSV -2.8% ITB -0.64% VEA -2.93% PCY -0.92% HD -2.57% CCO -6.67% QQQ -3.9% EFAV -2.2% VTI -3.31%

Investment company Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors+of+iowa%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 680,049 shares, 28.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.29%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 634,698 shares, 27.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 42,658 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.25%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 253,148 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 50,258 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 253,148 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ITB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 118,348 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 127,367 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 114,141 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 930 shares as of .

New Purchase: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.42, with an estimated average price of $1.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 680,049 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 137.25%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $329.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 42,658 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,331 shares as of .

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC. Also check out:

