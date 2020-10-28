Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Vulcan Materials Co, Avery Dennison Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Chevron Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company Waverton Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Vulcan Materials Co, Avery Dennison Corp, TE Connectivity, American Express Co, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Chevron Corp, Apple Inc, American Tower Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waverton Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Waverton Investment Management Ltd owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VMC, AVY, WMT, MASI, PPLT,

VMC, AVY, WMT, MASI, PPLT, Added Positions: COST, TEL, AXP, MMC, FNF, TSM, DIS, V, ULTA, HON, OCSL, ILMN, SGOL, SBUX, T, GLD,

COST, TEL, AXP, MMC, FNF, TSM, DIS, V, ULTA, HON, OCSL, ILMN, SGOL, SBUX, T, GLD, Reduced Positions: CVX, AAPL, AMZN, CRM, AMT, BRK.B, MSFT, UNP, HD, BTI, BABA, LMT, INFY, LHX, ABT, SPGI, PFE, LIVN, CL, VZ, JPM, MRK, XOM, PG,

CVX, AAPL, AMZN, CRM, AMT, BRK.B, MSFT, UNP, HD, BTI, BABA, LMT, INFY, LHX, ABT, SPGI, PFE, LIVN, CL, VZ, JPM, MRK, XOM, PG, Sold Out: BDX, AMD, OXY, CMCSA,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 928,551 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,732 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.83% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 609,037 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 405,390 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 446,502 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.07%

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $138.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 310,352 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $135.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 303,369 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $235.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,062 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in ABERDEEN STD PLATI. The purchase prices were between $76.88 and $93.84, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 2325.24%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $368.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 304,004 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 807,490 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in American Express Co by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 647,344 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 229,275 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $202.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,548 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,077,333 shares as of .

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.