Meyer Handelman Co Buys AstraZeneca PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells Corteva Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Meyer Handelman Co (Current Portfolio) buys AstraZeneca PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Lowe's Inc, Fluidigm Corp, sells Corteva Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, ISHARES SILVER TST, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2020Q3, Meyer Handelman Co owns 180 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZN, LPX, LOW, FLDM,

AZN, LPX, LOW, FLDM, Added Positions: INTC, BA, C, VIAC, CSCO, SYY, WFC, ILF, DD, TGT, GOOG, COP, LMT,

INTC, BA, C, VIAC, CSCO, SYY, WFC, ILF, DD, TGT, GOOG, COP, LMT, Reduced Positions: MSFT, PG, MDLZ, CTVA, AAPL, HD, ALLE, AMGN, KMB, SEE, WMT, IR, CAG, DHR, TXN, ANTM, FMS, ABBV, CVX, BABA, SLB, NUE, NVDA, XEL, SIEGY, TRV, WY, GLD, TEL, SYF, KHC, HPE, LW, ABT, NEE, CAR, KO, CAT, DVN, DUK, CPB, EMR, MRO, ENB, CVS, TFC, FCX, GE, GOOGL, ADP, HPQ, ALL, IP, JCI, APD, WBA, MO, PNR, LLY, UNP, TMO, HAL, OXY, ITT, MET,

MSFT, PG, MDLZ, CTVA, AAPL, HD, ALLE, AMGN, KMB, SEE, WMT, IR, CAG, DHR, TXN, ANTM, FMS, ABBV, CVX, BABA, SLB, NUE, NVDA, XEL, SIEGY, TRV, WY, GLD, TEL, SYF, KHC, HPE, LW, ABT, NEE, CAR, KO, CAT, DVN, DUK, CPB, EMR, MRO, ENB, CVS, TFC, FCX, GE, GOOGL, ADP, HPQ, ALL, IP, JCI, APD, WBA, MO, PNR, LLY, UNP, TMO, HAL, OXY, ITT, MET, Sold Out: UPS, BSX, SLV, HES, LHCG, GRA, HWM, DXC, 0T01,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 560,596 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 594,873 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 483,759 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 555,388 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 424,152 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of .

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of .

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 67,400 shares as of .

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.