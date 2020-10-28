  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Meyer Handelman Co Buys AstraZeneca PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells Corteva Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: ILF -4.68% AZN -2.86% LPX -2.58% LOW -2.25% FLDM -5.41% UPS -8.82% BSX -5.49% SLV -4.18% LHCG -4.99% HES -3.42% GRA -8.58%

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Meyer Handelman Co (Current Portfolio) buys AstraZeneca PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Lowe's Inc, Fluidigm Corp, sells Corteva Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, ISHARES SILVER TST, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2020Q3, Meyer Handelman Co owns 180 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MEYER HANDELMAN CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 560,596 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 594,873 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 483,759 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 555,388 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 424,152 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of .

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ILF)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 67,400 shares as of .

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1.

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.



