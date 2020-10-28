Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, Himax Technologies Inc, Sells Pan American Silver Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, VEON

Investment company Polunin Capital Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, Himax Technologies Inc, Great Panther Mining, sells Pan American Silver Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, VEON, QIWI PLC, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BVN, HIMX, GPL,

BVN, HIMX, GPL, Added Positions: ASHR, FCX,

ASHR, FCX, Reduced Positions: KGC, JD, FSLR, IAG, CIG, ERJ, SMIN, HMY, MX,

KGC, JD, FSLR, IAG, CIG, ERJ, SMIN, HMY, MX, Sold Out: PAAS, VEON, QIWI, TUR,

JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,172,150 shares, 23.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 4,978,917 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 877,132 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 10,810,370 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 4,205,819 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.23%

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 2,209,300 shares as of .

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.37, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 862,300 shares as of .

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $0.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,861,500 shares as of .

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 156.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 256,700 shares as of .

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in VEON Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.23 and $1.85, with an estimated average price of $1.54.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $15.61 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $18.02.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $21.28.