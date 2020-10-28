  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
LVZ Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

October 28, 2020 | About: STIP -0.09% FLOT +0% FM -1.58% HYLS -0.78% FMB -0.02% LMBS -0.02% GOVT +0% CSB -2.88% FCX -4.8% IVV -3.4% IWC -2.86% IW +0%

Holland, MI, based Investment company LVZ Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, ISHARES INC, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, LVZ Advisors, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVZ Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvz+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVZ Advisors, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 497,718 shares, 20.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 726,316 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 396,725 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 200,622 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  5. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 817,511 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 44,504 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,914 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,094 shares as of .

New Purchase: Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CSB)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of .

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,429 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 457.95%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 57,536 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 497.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 116,641 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (FM)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 184.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 97,621 shares as of .

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,413 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWC)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $83.48 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $90.94.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVZ Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

