Lucas Capital Management Buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES SILVER TST, Sells Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Citigroup Inc

October 28, 2020 | About: XLP -2.92% VOX -3.69% SLV -4.18% WFCPR.PFD +0% CPK.PFD +0% CPJ.PFD +0% GSPJ.PFD +0% SHL +0%

Red Bank, NJ, based Investment company Lucas Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES SILVER TST, sells Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lucas Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Lucas Capital Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LUCAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,289 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
  2. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 17,248 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 16,612 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,498 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 30,846 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VOX)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 14,180 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)

Lucas Capital Management added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,391 shares as of .

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPR.PFD)

Lucas Capital Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.29.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPK.PFD)

Lucas Capital Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $26.63 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $27.67.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPJ.PFD)

Lucas Capital Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $28.99, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSPJ.PFD)

Lucas Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $26.53.

Sold Out: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Lucas Capital Management sold out a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $9.23 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Lucas Capital Management sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $24.57.



