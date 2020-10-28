Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intel Corp, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Investment company Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intel Corp, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC owns 321 stocks with a total value of $874 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 533,287 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Visa Inc (V) - 128,214 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 45,160 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,475 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 90,936 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,253 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,832 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $162.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $63.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,315 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 189.17%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $209.36, with an estimated average price of $201.56. The stock is now traded at around $205.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,972 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,447 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 108.53%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $228.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,767 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 232.08%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,418 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 166.28%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,533 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,172 shares as of .

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.