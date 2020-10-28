Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Chubb, Fortive Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

Salem, NH, based Investment company Hemenway Trust Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Chubb, Fortive Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, IPG Photonics Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemenway Trust Co LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hemenway Trust Co LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACN, SBUX, ZTS,

ACN, SBUX, ZTS, Added Positions: NKE, TJX, RTX, UNH, XYL, HON, XLNX, SIX, BDX, FISV, BMY, CNI, NEE, FB, ROK, JNJ, TMO, CVS, ATR, CRM, WMT, ADBE, ILMN, AMT, GOOG, EOG, SYK, ECL, CHD, V, ABBV, ORA, NVZMY, MTD, D, VIG, VZ,

NKE, TJX, RTX, UNH, XYL, HON, XLNX, SIX, BDX, FISV, BMY, CNI, NEE, FB, ROK, JNJ, TMO, CVS, ATR, CRM, WMT, ADBE, ILMN, AMT, GOOG, EOG, SYK, ECL, CHD, V, ABBV, ORA, NVZMY, MTD, D, VIG, VZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DHR, CB, MSFT, PYPL, IPGP, CVX, MMM, NVDA, CSCO, INTC, AMZN, PM, XOM, HD, ULTA, IWV, APD, FDS, VEA, SPY, T, AZO, BRK.B, NVZMF, MRK, MKC, JPM, IVV, CL, IDXX, KO, MDLZ, NSC, DRI, EPD, SYY, AMGN, GE,

AAPL, DHR, CB, MSFT, PYPL, IPGP, CVX, MMM, NVDA, CSCO, INTC, AMZN, PM, XOM, HD, ULTA, IWV, APD, FDS, VEA, SPY, T, AZO, BRK.B, NVZMF, MRK, MKC, JPM, IVV, CL, IDXX, KO, MDLZ, NSC, DRI, EPD, SYY, AMGN, GE, Sold Out: FTV, OTIS, CARR, TFX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 340,397 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 88,681 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 138,916 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 268,711 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 136,735 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%

Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $159.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $215.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 98.86%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 74,370 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 160,371 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 182,455 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,698 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,943 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,197 shares as of .

Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44.

Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63.