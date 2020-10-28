Duncker Streett & Co Inc Buys Heico Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, CVS Health Corp

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Duncker Streett & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Heico Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Copart Inc, Target Corp, sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, CVS Health Corp, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duncker Streett & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Duncker Streett & Co Inc owns 507 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPMD, UFPI, VIRT, ACLS, KR, NVAX, PKI, PFSI, FINX, ROBO, AZN, MRNA, HYD, VIGI, VOX, Added Positions: HEI, VCSH, MSFT, CPRT, TJX, DFS, LOW, SYY, SBUX, ICE, TGT, ACN, NVDA, RTX, WMT, DG, AVGO, MUB, NKE, SCHG, APD, VYM, SYK, DIS, VCIT, CDW, LQD, PCY, SCHX, AMAT, LHX, HON, XLK, GOOGL, DOV, V, ZBRA, UNP, IBM, LMT, AME, MDT, VB, XLI, CVX, VEU, VNQ, CMCSA, IJH, VBR, IGIB, LLY, EL, PM, FISV, VO, JPS, ANTM, VWO, MMM, IEX, VXUS, VTR, SCHH, MDY, MBB, HYT, VRTX, NSC, LRCX, BTI, ASML,

INTC, T, AAPL, CVS, ADBE, BAX, XOM, CNC, WFC, MA, KMI, AMZN, CSCO, DHR, CPT, PII, TRP, AB, BP, BAC, BMY, EOG, EMR, PEAK, BX, IWR, KRE, VSS, MO, BA, C, CBSH, COP, GLW, D, ENB, EXPD, GE, GS, HSIC, ITW, LH, PH, O, RDS.A, USB, VFC, WMB, HBI, FTV, DOW, CARR, OTIS, DGS, IAU, PFF, VOO, XLY, AEE, BRK.B, CAH, CI, DVA, DE, DD, DUK, EPD, EQR, FITB, SVC, MDLZ, LNC, NVS, OPY, PPL, PAYX, PXD, PAA, LIN, RSG, RMD, SLB, UGI, WAB, ZBH, RDS.B, PSX, BCC, CVET, ALC, KTB, CTVA, EFA, IBB, IYE, IYH, IYW, JNK, SJNK, TIP, XLE, Sold Out: EMM, SCI, SJM, CMP, GLDM, WU, WHR, WBA, VAR, OKE, NBL, MRO, XLNX, HR, AG, AVNS, ASIX, X9P, REZI, WELL, IVZ, SLV,

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 73,289 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 45,742 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,941 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,928 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,507 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,417 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $43.42 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Heico Corp by 794.90%. The purchase prices were between $93.63 and $114.51, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 26,847 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,649 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $109.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,369 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,027 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,899 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 120.85%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,038 shares as of .

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63.