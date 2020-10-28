  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Duncker Streett & Co Inc Buys Heico Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, CVS Health Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: HEI -2.56% VCSH -0.07% CPRT -3.24% TGT -1.16% RTX -7.41% NVDA -5.75% SPMD -2.72% UFPI +0.2% VIRT -2.45% ROBO -2.71% ACL +0%

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Duncker Streett & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Heico Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Copart Inc, Target Corp, sells Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, CVS Health Corp, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duncker Streett & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Duncker Streett & Co Inc owns 507 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/duncker+streett+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 73,289 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 45,742 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,941 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,928 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,507 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,417 shares as of .

New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: EXCHANGE TRADED CO (ROBO)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $43.42 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of .

New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Added: Heico Corp (HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Heico Corp by 794.90%. The purchase prices were between $93.63 and $114.51, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 26,847 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,649 shares as of .

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $109.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,369 shares as of .

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,027 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,899 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 120.85%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,038 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC. Also check out:

1. DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC keeps buying

Comments

