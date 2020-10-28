Notis-McConarty Edward Buys TJX Inc, Dow Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Notis-McConarty Edward (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Dow Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Notis-McConarty Edward. As of 2020Q3, Notis-McConarty Edward owns 94 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOW, IR, WMT,

DOW, IR, WMT, Added Positions: TJX, BDX, UNH, NKE, DIS, XYL, UL, RTX, ILMN, SBUX, SYY, HON, DD, JPM, MCD, DE, CL, CSCO, VZ, ACN, KO, CI,

TJX, BDX, UNH, NKE, DIS, XYL, UL, RTX, ILMN, SBUX, SYY, HON, DD, JPM, MCD, DE, CL, CSCO, VZ, ACN, KO, CI, Reduced Positions: MA, AAPL, CB, MSFT, NVDA, XOM, ABT, DHR, OTIS, CARR, AMZN, PYPL, UNP, MMM, ORCL, INTC, EMR, BMY, CNI, LOW, COST, TXN, AMGN,

MA, AAPL, CB, MSFT, NVDA, XOM, ABT, DHR, OTIS, CARR, AMZN, PYPL, UNP, MMM, ORCL, INTC, EMR, BMY, CNI, LOW, COST, TXN, AMGN, Sold Out: FTV,

For the details of Notis-McConarty Edward's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/notis-mcconarty+edward/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,195 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,870 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 84,241 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,180 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,456 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,587 shares as of .

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of .

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,176 shares as of .

Notis-McConarty Edward added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 56.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,062 shares as of .

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44.