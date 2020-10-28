  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Notis-McConarty Edward Buys TJX Inc, Dow Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: TJX -5.14% DOW -2.98% WMT -1.98% IR -2.38% FTV -2.89%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Notis-McConarty Edward (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Dow Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Notis-McConarty Edward. As of 2020Q3, Notis-McConarty Edward owns 94 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Notis-McConarty Edward's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/notis-mcconarty+edward/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Notis-McConarty Edward
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,195 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,870 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 84,241 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,180 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,456 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,587 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,176 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Notis-McConarty Edward added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 56.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,062 shares as of .

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Notis-McConarty Edward. Also check out:

1. Notis-McConarty Edward's Undervalued Stocks
2. Notis-McConarty Edward's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Notis-McConarty Edward's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Notis-McConarty Edward keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)