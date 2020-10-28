Delta Asset Management Llc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells UFP Industries Inc, Tivity Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Investment company Delta Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, UFP Industries Inc, Aflac Inc, sells UFP Industries Inc, Tivity Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Delta Asset Management Llc owns 583 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, GOVT, UFPI, SMG, REAL, ROKU, XLK, VTEB, PJP, BSV, AMLP, MRNA, KX4A, AGCO, APHA, ACB, CGC, JBT, RAVN, FMC,

RTX, GOVT, UFPI, SMG, REAL, ROKU, XLK, VTEB, PJP, BSV, AMLP, MRNA, KX4A, AGCO, APHA, ACB, CGC, JBT, RAVN, FMC, Added Positions: SPSB, IGSB, BND, BDX, BK, AFL, CVX, VZ, NEE, T, MCD, PYPL, WM, JNJ, ABT, BMY, ENB, TWO, IBB, ED, AGG, KHC, CMI, GOOG, MPLX, BPYU, BX, TMUS, DIAX, EXC, VMI, FE, MDLZ, F,

SPSB, IGSB, BND, BDX, BK, AFL, CVX, VZ, NEE, T, MCD, PYPL, WM, JNJ, ABT, BMY, ENB, TWO, IBB, ED, AGG, KHC, CMI, GOOG, MPLX, BPYU, BX, TMUS, DIAX, EXC, VMI, FE, MDLZ, F, Reduced Positions: MSFT, WFC, OTIS, XOM, FDX, INTC, PTON, NVDA, TSN, ORI, TVTY, WBA, SO, LUV, V, FSLR, HOMB, DNP, TRV, SBUX, TXN, UNH, UNP, UN, DG, USB, EQNR, AOK, VYM, VOO, VEA, SCZ, LIT, IUSG, IJR, EEM, AOR, AOM, PM, DOW, IR, ENR, BABA, JD, GLIBA, FB, TSLA, PBA, PNC, FIS, DEO, DE, DHR, COST, DXC, C, CSCO, CI, CHD, SCHW, D, CNP, BLK, ADP, ALV, APA, AXP, AEP, MO, APD, KMB, LIN, PEP, PAYX, RAMP, NOC, NWL, NATI, TAP, MET, MAR, RDS.A, JPM, ITW, PEAK, HAS, GOOGL, GE, ETR, EIX, DD,

MSFT, WFC, OTIS, XOM, FDX, INTC, PTON, NVDA, TSN, ORI, TVTY, WBA, SO, LUV, V, FSLR, HOMB, DNP, TRV, SBUX, TXN, UNH, UNP, UN, DG, USB, EQNR, AOK, VYM, VOO, VEA, SCZ, LIT, IUSG, IJR, EEM, AOR, AOM, PM, DOW, IR, ENR, BABA, JD, GLIBA, FB, TSLA, PBA, PNC, FIS, DEO, DE, DHR, COST, DXC, C, CSCO, CI, CHD, SCHW, D, CNP, BLK, ADP, ALV, APA, AXP, AEP, MO, APD, KMB, LIN, PEP, PAYX, RAMP, NOC, NWL, NATI, TAP, MET, MAR, RDS.A, JPM, ITW, PEAK, HAS, GOOGL, GE, ETR, EIX, DD, Sold Out: UF3, ITM, LSXMK, CMG, JPC, HPF, TNET, PEB, AVNS, LBRDK, NXRT, LSXMA, XEL, X9P, KLXE, SCHA, SCHE, SCHM, SCHV, XLF, LM, AON, CHKP, CTSH, CCI, ATGE, FNF, FISV, INFO, LVS, ADBE, MMC, SNV, TMO, RIG, UGI, VFC, VLO, WAB, WEC,

For the details of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 536,239 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 304,649 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 129,702 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 240,811 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 800,720 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 124,380 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,084 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The RealReal Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,280 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $174.89, with an estimated average price of $154.3. The stock is now traded at around $155.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 513 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,281 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,040 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 452.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 126.58%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 895 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of .

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni. The sale prices were between $50.59 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.