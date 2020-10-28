  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Page Arthur B Buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, Chubb, Clorox Co

October 28, 2020 | About: NKE -4.62% TJX -5.14% XYL -1.92% HON -3.35% MTD -4.12% APD -3.71% CLX -2.01%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Page Arthur B (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Xylem Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Chubb, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Page Arthur B. As of 2020Q3, Page Arthur B owns 57 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Page Arthur B's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/page+arthur+b/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Page Arthur B
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,682 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,189 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,573 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 24,272 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 45,191 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Page Arthur B initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Page Arthur B initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48. The stock is now traded at around $1015.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 221 shares as of .

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Page Arthur B initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $275.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Page Arthur B added to a holding in Nike Inc by 140.39%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,707 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Page Arthur B added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 103.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,588 shares as of .

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Page Arthur B added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,422 shares as of .

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Page Arthur B sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.



