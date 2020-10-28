  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
DDD Partners, LLC Buys Accenture PLC, Old Republic International Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, 3M Co, VF Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: BRK.B -2.99% AMZN -3.76% JNJ -3.35% ACN -3.05% ORI +1.01% ATVI -2.41% GO +0.11% ADPT -0.45% PYPL -4.05% WY -0.47% MMM -1.55% VF +0%

Investment company DDD Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Old Republic International Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, 3M Co, VF Corp, Intel Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DDD Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, DDD Partners, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DDD Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ddd+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DDD Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 336,410 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 150,646 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.99%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,543 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.66%
  4. WestRock Co (WRK) - 538,682 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.71%
  5. Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 3,134,082 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $215.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 31,475 shares as of .

New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 476,650 shares as of .

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 78,117 shares as of .

New Purchase: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 150,503 shares as of .

New Purchase: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 102,948 shares as of .

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 22,867 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 150,646 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3192.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 95,599 shares as of .

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of DDD Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. DDD Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DDD Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DDD Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DDD Partners, LLC keeps buying

