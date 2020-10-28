Broderick Brian C Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, TJX Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, EOG Resources Inc, IPG Photonics Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Broderick Brian C (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, TJX Inc, Nike Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Honeywell International Inc, sells Fortive Corp, EOG Resources Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Chevron Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broderick Brian C. As of 2020Q3, Broderick Brian C owns 78 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NKE, CHD, DE, GIS, PFE, DD, ES, VZ, WMT, EMR,
- Added Positions: UNH, TJX, RTX, HON, BDX, FISV, ADI, XLNX, XYL, AMZN, UL, ABBV, ABT, NVS, ADP, DIS, ILMN, CVS, COP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IPGP, CVX, MMM, CB, DNLI, NVDA, INTC, WELL, MA, DHR, JNJ, CSCO, PYPL, MRK, XOM, UNP, MCD, TT, GE, IBM, CI, BMY, JPM, IRWD, LLY, DOW, CAT, CSX,
- Sold Out: FTV, EOG, OTIS, CARR, ALC, LMT, ORCL,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with UNH. Click here to check it out.
- UNH 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of UNH
- Peter Lynch Chart of UNH
For the details of Broderick Brian C's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broderick+brian+c/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Broderick Brian C
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,392 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 65,131 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,269 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 104,391 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 78,598 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,847 shares as of .New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of .New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $223.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of .New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of .New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Broderick Brian C added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 191.74%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,073 shares as of .Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Broderick Brian C added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 280.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 40,846 shares as of .Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,450 shares as of .Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,331 shares as of .Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,070 shares as of .Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Broderick Brian C. Also check out:
1. Broderick Brian C's Undervalued Stocks
2. Broderick Brian C's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Broderick Brian C's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Broderick Brian C keeps buying