Broderick Brian C Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, TJX Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, EOG Resources Inc, IPG Photonics Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Broderick Brian C (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, TJX Inc, Nike Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Honeywell International Inc, sells Fortive Corp, EOG Resources Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Chevron Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broderick Brian C. As of 2020Q3, Broderick Brian C owns 78 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKE, CHD, DE, GIS, PFE, DD, ES, VZ, WMT, EMR,

NKE, CHD, DE, GIS, PFE, DD, ES, VZ, WMT, EMR, Added Positions: UNH, TJX, RTX, HON, BDX, FISV, ADI, XLNX, XYL, AMZN, UL, ABBV, ABT, NVS, ADP, DIS, ILMN, CVS, COP,

UNH, TJX, RTX, HON, BDX, FISV, ADI, XLNX, XYL, AMZN, UL, ABBV, ABT, NVS, ADP, DIS, ILMN, CVS, COP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IPGP, CVX, MMM, CB, DNLI, NVDA, INTC, WELL, MA, DHR, JNJ, CSCO, PYPL, MRK, XOM, UNP, MCD, TT, GE, IBM, CI, BMY, JPM, IRWD, LLY, DOW, CAT, CSX,

AAPL, IPGP, CVX, MMM, CB, DNLI, NVDA, INTC, WELL, MA, DHR, JNJ, CSCO, PYPL, MRK, XOM, UNP, MCD, TT, GE, IBM, CI, BMY, JPM, IRWD, LLY, DOW, CAT, CSX, Sold Out: FTV, EOG, OTIS, CARR, ALC, LMT, ORCL,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,392 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 65,131 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,269 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 104,391 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 78,598 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Nike Inc. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,847 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Deere & Co. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 191.74%. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,073 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 280.07%. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 40,846 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.15%. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,450 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 41.30%. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,331 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 20.37%. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,070 shares as of .

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Fortive Corp.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Alcon Inc.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Oracle Corp.