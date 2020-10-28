Cozad Asset Management Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Allstate Corp, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, CACI International Inc

Investment company Cozad Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Allstate Corp, First Solar Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, CACI International Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Quanta Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cozad Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cozad Asset Management Inc owns 308 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,776 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 74,749 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,332 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 80,111 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,351 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03%

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,323 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,994 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $92.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,185 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $211.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,025 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 76,100 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 558.73%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $309.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,375 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $56.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,571 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in DaVita Inc by 206.96%. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 45.55%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $342.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,740 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.54%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,588 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.42 and $61.9, with an estimated average price of $57.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,127 shares as of .

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.