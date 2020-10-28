Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES S&P GSCI C, sells ISHARES TRUST, Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, HCA Healthcare Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. owns 149 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSG, SLV, KWEB, KBA, SHY, SFM, CMRE, ZG, FDX, BEP, UNH, LUV, BOTZ, CPER, EWJ, NFLX, NVDA, MKC, HON, GM, CRWD, PTON, RCL,

GSG, SLV, KWEB, KBA, SHY, SFM, CMRE, ZG, FDX, BEP, UNH, LUV, BOTZ, CPER, EWJ, NFLX, NVDA, MKC, HON, GM, CRWD, PTON, RCL, Added Positions: GLD, TLT, DBA, MINT, TIP, XLU, MBB, PHYS, UPS, FCX, MSFT, IEI, AMZN, PH, BBY, XHB, SHW, LOW, TMUS, EEM, WMT, CAT, PTY, FFC, SPY, DE, CCL,

GLD, TLT, DBA, MINT, TIP, XLU, MBB, PHYS, UPS, FCX, MSFT, IEI, AMZN, PH, BBY, XHB, SHW, LOW, TMUS, EEM, WMT, CAT, PTY, FFC, SPY, DE, CCL, Reduced Positions: IYW, JPS, GDX, SCHH, AAPL, IXJ, EQR, JPM, HPI, MRK, XLP, NVG, HPF, BRK.B, XLB, REGN, IBB, LW, CAG, XLE, TSLA, GOOGL, CSCO, BA, WMB, AMD, OKE, HD, BTU, IHI, XOM, TGT, XLK, JNJ,

IYW, JPS, GDX, SCHH, AAPL, IXJ, EQR, JPM, HPI, MRK, XLP, NVG, HPF, BRK.B, XLB, REGN, IBB, LW, CAG, XLE, TSLA, GOOGL, CSCO, BA, WMB, AMD, OKE, HD, BTU, IHI, XOM, TGT, XLK, JNJ, Sold Out: HCA, IHF, XLF, XBI, BABA, BX, CVS, INTC, MU, ZM, DOCU, SUN, V, PYPL, LULU, BGT, SIRI, PHM, PLD, FB, RTX, INVH, SBUX, EFV, ITA,

For the details of Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/danda+trouve+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 407,229 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% ISHARES TRUST (IYW) - 16,456 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.14% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 41,416 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.32% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 31,596 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.44% ISHARES TRUST (IXJ) - 50,174 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES S&P GSCI C. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 113,519 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,141 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $39.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 21,646 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 12,568 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 6,728 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,536 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 541.03%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 19,795 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 196.53%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 18,607 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 300.08%. The purchase prices were between $13.39 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 120,505 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 41,416 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 31,596 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $156.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $209.36, with an estimated average price of $201.56.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.