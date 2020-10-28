  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Galapagos NV, Allegion PLC

October 28, 2020 | About: ODFL -1.55% NVDA -5.75% MPWR -5.04% APD -3.71% TREX -1.89% CHTR -1.9% JKH -3.09% FB -5.51% RIO -4.37% ADAP -7.95% ABB -4.42% C -1.79%

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Dorsey Wright & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, Galapagos NV, Allegion PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, National Grid PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Wright & Associates. As of 2020Q3, Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 290 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dorsey Wright & Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsey+wright+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey Wright & Associates
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 271,347 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (JKH) - 147,015 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 203,879 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
  4. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 41,696 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  5. Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 752,398 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (JKH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $329.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 147,015 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $270.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 20,267 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 56,833 shares as of .

New Purchase: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.66 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 425,833 shares as of .

New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 132,825 shares as of .

New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.83 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 86,169 shares as of .

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 133.80%. The purchase prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58. The stock is now traded at around $187.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 33,887 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 215.34%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,202 shares as of .

Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 225.62%. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $306.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,777 shares as of .

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $275.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,443 shares as of .

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 82.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $71.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,855 shares as of .

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $575.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,034 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56.

Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57.

Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.24.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $60.26, with an estimated average price of $56.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dorsey Wright & Associates. Also check out:

1. Dorsey Wright & Associates's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dorsey Wright & Associates's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dorsey Wright & Associates's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dorsey Wright & Associates keeps buying

