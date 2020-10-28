Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Galapagos NV, Allegion PLC

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Dorsey Wright & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, Galapagos NV, Allegion PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, National Grid PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Wright & Associates. As of 2020Q3, Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 290 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JKH, FB, RIO, ADAP, ABB, CRH, EEM, XLB, QUAL, IJK, PENN, Z, HAIN, PINS, ROKU, FCX, NVR, LBRDA, GOOGL, EA, TSLA, ORLY, TTWO, NYT, CONE, MKC, AMRK, EVOK, IMXI, ALDX, ZZF, NDLS, AKRO, EARN, CMBM, FBIO, VUZI, FFWM, MOBL, TCRR, OOMA, MCFT, OPRX, DSKE, SGRY, AIRG, IEA, SURF, USX, LOVE, AQST, DYAI, LTRX, KIRK, IDN, HOV, HIBB, HWKN, GAIA, ESCA, EDUC, MPX, CVLG, CLCT, CENX, ARCB, AGX, AMSC, ACTG, CLFD, SGC, ECHO, TLFP, MICT, LL, GRBK, GPRE, SENEA, YRCW, USAK, CRDF, AVNW, SHYF, SWBI, NEON, QUMU, CDMO, PAR, HZO,

AMD, IEF, CMS, NEE, AMED, CHE, WST, DHR, EW, UNH, WEC, ARGX, KLAC, XLK, DECK, TGT, VRTX, AJG, ZBRA, MSCI, CTLT, KEYS, DGL, IVW, DVA, EL, RS, MA, GOOG, XLY, CDNS, RMD, STE, BRO, AXTI, AON, VOXX, CEVA, CAMT, CWST, CLAR, CGEN, CNSL, CYBE, DX, EGAN, HSKA, LYTS, LFVN, MGIC, MITK, NLS, NEWT, NWPX, ODC, OFLX, PDFS, PFSW, GLT, QCOM, RADA, SYBT, SPNS, SLP, SPTN, TCX, UFPT, UTI, FRHC, BFC, IESC, TTGT, APEI, APPS, CYRX, BCLI, CELH, XPEL, HCI, CLW, FF, RST, LOCO, ADUS, CALX, RCM, AMRC, NOVT, HEAR, GNE, GMRE, LAND, XONE, VCYT, SRLP, ATEN, FPI, SPWH, MTBC, AKTS, IRMD, OCUL, VSTO, KRNT, XBIT, CHCT, CATB, APPF, KNSL, ATOM, ELF, HLNE, MRSN, ACEL, LBC, GSHD, IIIV, TWST, SCPL, RRBI, MIRM, CSTL, Sold Out: JKE, GLPG, ALLE, SNN, XLV, NGG, VIG, TLT, CACI, LNT, LDOS, TDY, BMY, BF.B, FTNT, AAXN, FCN, HZNP, CZR, LHCG, MTD, TDOC, IDXX, VEEV, BURL, HUM, TYL, LMT, D, MSI, HSY, EVER, KOD, AUDC, XENE, CRBP, ATEX, ARDX, NK, VEC, ADVM, KALA, ASPN, AGTC, ACMR, VAPO, LQDA, WRTC, SRRK, ROAD, BCEL, SP8, CUE, AGLE, SPRO, KIDS, VERI, OVID, PRVL, ZYME, GRWG, LNDC, UTMD, UEIC, UMH, MTEM, SMED, PLAB, PETS, PCTI, MSEX, YORW, IMKTA, VERU, DJCO, DSPG, CYTK, BMRC, ACLS, AMSWA, CUL1, NLTX, SB6P, ECOM, NGVC, NPTN, ASMB, ERII, SWS, RLMD, NBSE, CTSO, PRTS, GLDD, ALLT, AVXL, ICAD, ZYXI,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 271,347 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81% ISHARES TRUST (JKH) - 147,015 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 203,879 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 41,696 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 752,398 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $329.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 147,015 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $270.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 20,267 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 56,833 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.66 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 425,833 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 132,825 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.83 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 86,169 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 133.80%. The purchase prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58. The stock is now traded at around $187.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 33,887 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 215.34%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,202 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 225.62%. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $306.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,777 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $275.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,443 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 82.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $71.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,855 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $575.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,034 shares as of .

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.24.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $60.26, with an estimated average price of $56.8.