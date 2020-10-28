  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Humana Inc, SVB Financial Group, Sells American Tower Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: NEE -1.74% NKE -4.62% PKI -2.11% FTV -2.89% OTIS -4.81% TDOC +1.74% HUM -4.37% SIVB -3.81% BBL -5.01% SHW +0.77% APTV -2.82% MO -1.21%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Humana Inc, SVB Financial Group, BHP Group PLC, Nike Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moody+lynn+%26+lieberson%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,344 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.91%
  2. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 236,474 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 109,386 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 81,296 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,097 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $415.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 19,386 shares as of .

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $280.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 28,185 shares as of .

New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 148,156 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $679.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,029 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $94.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 57,615 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 265,457 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 3294.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 489,008 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 322.79%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,590 shares as of .

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 408.18%. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,789 shares as of .

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 1619.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,874 shares as of .

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 232,309 shares as of .

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 858.18%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $228.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,519 shares as of .

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.



