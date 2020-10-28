Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Humana Inc, SVB Financial Group, Sells American Tower Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Humana Inc, SVB Financial Group, BHP Group PLC, Nike Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HUM, SIVB, BBL, SHW, APTV, MOS, MAR, TTD, FDX, QCOM, FCX, CMI, PPG, WY, LPX, NBIX, QTWO, CVET, WSO, PKG, FMC, GPC, SQ, CPRT, BJ, CHKP,

HUM, SIVB, BBL, SHW, APTV, MOS, MAR, TTD, FDX, QCOM, FCX, CMI, PPG, WY, LPX, NBIX, QTWO, CVET, WSO, PKG, FMC, GPC, SQ, CPRT, BJ, CHKP, Added Positions: NEE, NKE, FTV, PKI, OTIS, TDOC, UNP, ISRG, MA, KO, DHR, AKAM, CHGG, ATVI, JNJ, PEP, HON, PG, SYK, PFE, MCD, LMT, QRVO, DIS, CSCO, VTI, TJX, NVS, DLR, COST, CL,

NEE, NKE, FTV, PKI, OTIS, TDOC, UNP, ISRG, MA, KO, DHR, AKAM, CHGG, ATVI, JNJ, PEP, HON, PG, SYK, PFE, MCD, LMT, QRVO, DIS, CSCO, VTI, TJX, NVS, DLR, COST, CL, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMT, APD, NVDA, PAYC, CRM, SBAC, AMZN, EL, BX, RTX, TTWO, NOW, AAPL, BABA, LLY, VZ, ADBE, GOOGL, MRK, JPM, BMY, PYPL, DIA, SPY, EEM, BAC, V, ADI, ADP, XOM, EXR, SPLK, LEA, BLK, BDX, TMX, BLL, KHC, OKTA, BYND, WORK, EPI, IJR, IWF, MO, SSNC, INTC, MSCI, CI, WMT, DXCM, DEO, DOV, RSG, PWR, PH, PNM, PNC, LHX, TT, MTD,

MSFT, AMT, APD, NVDA, PAYC, CRM, SBAC, AMZN, EL, BX, RTX, TTWO, NOW, AAPL, BABA, LLY, VZ, ADBE, GOOGL, MRK, JPM, BMY, PYPL, DIA, SPY, EEM, BAC, V, ADI, ADP, XOM, EXR, SPLK, LEA, BLK, BDX, TMX, BLL, KHC, OKTA, BYND, WORK, EPI, IJR, IWF, MO, SSNC, INTC, MSCI, CI, WMT, DXCM, DEO, DOV, RSG, PWR, PH, PNM, PNC, LHX, TT, MTD, Sold Out: REGN, CCI, ROP, VRTX, ALB, GDX, ALC, STZ, HQY, XLI, T, MS, VFC, BRK.A, ULTA, UL, CERN, GILD,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,344 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.91% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 236,474 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 109,386 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 81,296 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,097 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $415.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 19,386 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $280.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 28,185 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 148,156 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $679.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,029 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $94.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 57,615 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 265,457 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 3294.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 489,008 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 322.79%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,590 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 408.18%. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,789 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 1619.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,874 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 232,309 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 858.18%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $228.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,519 shares as of .

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.