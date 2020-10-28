Terril Brothers, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Citigroup Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Terril Brothers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Citigroup Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Bausch Health Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terril Brothers, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Terril Brothers, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Newmont Corp (NEM) - 455,365 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 441,292 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 441,434 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 160,822 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.17% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 161,801 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.98 and $7.78, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 141,456 shares as of .

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1932.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 193,195 shares as of .

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 332.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 101,345 shares as of .

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 377,036 shares as of .

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 266,839 shares as of .

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 771,312 shares as of .

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of .

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $14.33.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $7.95 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.15.