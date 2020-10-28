Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, & Serbia

Victory Square Health Inc. (“VSH”) has opened a new sales & distribution channel to provide its Safetest Covid-19 Elisa and 15 Minute Rapid Testing Kits kits (“ Safetest Kits”) across Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Serbia (together, the “Territories”).





The Territories have seen nearly 350,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 9,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of October 26, 2020 according to Worldometers .





Safetest Kits can confirm whether one is currently infected with the virus causing Covid-19 or whether one was infected before and was unaware of the infection.





On October 16, 2020, VSH received Conformité Européenne (CE) approval from relevant European Union authorities for the distribution, sale, and usage of Safetest Kits throughout the European Union.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VSH” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that it has established a sales & distribution network to make its Safetest Kits available throughout the Territories. In addition, Safetest Kits will also be available through the same distribution network in certain parts of the middle east as mutually agreed between the Distributor and VSH.



VSH has acquired a distributor (the “Distributor”) based in Greece (which serves as a medical hub in the Balkans) with experience in the sale and distribution of personal protective equipment and other health and wellness products to both government and medical purchasers in the region. The Distributor will provide the Territories as well as certain parts of the middle east with access to VSH’s Safetest Kits for detecting antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2. Pricing for Safetest Kits will be determined by the parties based on market conditions. The Distributor is expected to receive the first shipment of Safetest Kits from VSH for evaluation within the next 10 business days.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe has created a demand for rapid testing throughout the continent. VSH is poised to meet this demand through its suite of Covid-19 testing products including the Safetest Kit.

The Safetest Kit enables users to receive results with a 96.6% sensitivity in as little as 15 minutes by providing a simple blood sample similar to that required of a handheld diabetes reader.

About VSH

VSH was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient care and improve healthcare outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2).

Go to: VictorySquare.com and sign up for VST’s official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 778-867-0482

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604-928-6066

www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth.

VST’s sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 23 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t just another investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns.

Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company or Victory Square expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, such as the specificity, sensitivity and other parameters of the Safetest Kits; the sale and potential sales of Safetest Kits as well as other products to the Distributor or any other purchaser; future opportunities to sell Safetest Kits or any other products; and the approval of Safetest Kits and any other products by any relevant authority. Please also refer to Victory Square and the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com for applicable risk factors.

Although Victory Square and the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Neither Victory Square nor the Company undertakes to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.