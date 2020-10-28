  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Pennsylvania American Water Awards $140,000 to Local Fire Departments

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:AWK -1.05%


[url="]Pennsylvania+American+Water[/url] announced today $140,000 in grants to 144 fire and rescue organizations across the Commonwealth through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. This year, the company dramatically increased its grant funding to address the particular challenges fire departments are facing this year related to COVID-19’s economic impact. As a result, the company fully funded every eligible fire department grant request it received.



“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for our customers and our emergency responders and that this funding will provide significant support to our communities,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Water systems and fire departments are deeply intertwined and reliant on each other for community fire protection,” he continued. “This increase in grant funding reflects how highly we regard our fire department partners and how we responded to the critical needs they expressed to us this year.”



The company awards grants annually through this program to support local fire departments and emergency services in purchasing protective gear, lifesaving equipment, firefighting apparatus and training materials. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $640,000 to help hundreds of fire departments and emergency service organizations across the Commonwealth. Today’s announcement coincides with National Fire Safety Month.



Pennsylvania American Water awarded its 2020 grants to 144 fire departments across its service territory in Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, McKean, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Union, Warren and Washington counties. View a full list of all recipients [url="]here[/url].



About Pennsylvania American Water



Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit [url="]amwater.com[/url] and follow American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook+[/url]and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006036/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)