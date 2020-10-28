Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire
FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020
FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 18, 2020.
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Manager, Investor Relations
Media Contact:
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312
