Landstar System Inc (LSTR) President & CEO James B Gattoni Sold $2.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Landstar System Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James B Gattoni (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of LSTR on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $130.03 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Landstar System Inc is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes. Landstar System Inc has a market cap of $4.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.71 with a P/E ratio of 27.63 and P/S ratio of 1.26. The dividend yield of Landstar System Inc stocks is 0.60%. Landstar System Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Landstar System Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO James B Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of LSTR stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $130.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP General Counsel & Secy Michael K Kneller sold 13,100 shares of LSTR stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $130.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LSTR, click here