Pool Corp (POOL) SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO Mark W Joslin Sold $2.2 million of Shares

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO of Pool Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark W Joslin (insider trades) sold 6,201 shares of POOL on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $362.13 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Pool Corp is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also distributes irrigation and landscape products in the United States. Pool Corp has a market cap of $14.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $362.85 with a P/E ratio of 45.45 and P/S ratio of 4.03. The dividend yield of Pool Corp stocks is 0.64%. Pool Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Pool Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

