  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pool Corp (POOL) SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO Mark W Joslin Sold $2.2 million of Shares

October 28, 2020 | About: POOL -1.13%

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO of Pool Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark W Joslin (insider trades) sold 6,201 shares of POOL on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $362.13 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Pool Corp is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also distributes irrigation and landscape products in the United States. Pool Corp has a market cap of $14.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $362.85 with a P/E ratio of 45.45 and P/S ratio of 4.03. The dividend yield of Pool Corp stocks is 0.64%. Pool Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Pool Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO Mark W Joslin sold 6,201 shares of POOL stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $362.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of POOL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)