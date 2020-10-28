  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) EVP, General Counsel and Sec. Carl Sottosanti Sold $3.9 million of Shares

October 28, 2020 | About: PENN -2.01%

EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Penn National Gaming Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carl Sottosanti (insider trades) sold 63,940 shares of PENN on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $60.23 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc is a diversified, multi-jurisdictional owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Penn National Gaming Inc has a market cap of $8.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.59 with and P/S ratio of 1.63. Penn National Gaming Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Penn National Gaming Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel and Sec. Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of PENN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $60.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.
  • SVP and CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of PENN stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $66.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PENN, click here

.

Comments

