Pultegroup Inc (PHM) EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y Todd N Sheldon Bought $207,450 of Shares

EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y of Pultegroup Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd N Sheldon (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of PHM on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $41.49 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $207,450.

PulteGroup Inc is engaged in the homebuilding business. Its business includes the acquisition and development of land for residential purposes within the U.S. It is also engaged in mortgage banking operations. PulteGroup Inc has a market cap of $11.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.94 with a P/E ratio of 8.78 and P/S ratio of 1.04. The dividend yield of PulteGroup Inc stocks is 1.17%. PulteGroup Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PulteGroup Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

