Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Lennox International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd M Bluedorn (insider trades) sold 5,964 shares of LII on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $284.76 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc has a market cap of $10.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $273.03 with a P/E ratio of 29.39 and P/S ratio of 2.93. The dividend yield of Lennox International Inc stocks is 1.13%. Lennox International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Lennox International Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

