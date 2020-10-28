Parkside Investments, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC

Investment company Parkside Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, Match Group Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Parkside Investments, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 183,862 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.72% ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 1,192,425 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 272,070 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1250.89% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 259,055 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.11% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 35,359 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1250.89%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 272,070 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 121.99%. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 394,925 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 173.58%. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 86,205 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 167,039 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 144,169 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 76.14%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,579 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 77.99%. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $122.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.88%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 82,200 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.72%. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.64%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 183,862 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES INC by 41.35%. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $53.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 122,759 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 51.9%. The sale prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 26,034 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.54%. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $307.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 7,848 shares as of .

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 30.48%. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 68,382 shares as of .