Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys Medtronic PLC, First Solar Inc, Phillips 66, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, NVIDIA Corp

Darien, CT, based Investment company Bourgeon Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, First Solar Inc, Phillips 66, Chart Industries Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, NVIDIA Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc owns 301 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDT, KNX, FCX, SLV, OMER, MUB, PHM, CMI, MYOV, WVE, GRA, ETNB, WIX, AZN, LULU, BG, IJH, CF, IJR, ERIC, PACK, NTR, UBER, IR, ALC, VMW, BEP, MRTX, TAK, ICLN, TSLA, GMAB, APTV, TWTR, IDYA, EQNR, CHGG, PDSB, SPOT, LOW, RAMP, ADBE, HES, AMP, BIO, CX, ECL, EA, LLY, GSK, HRC, INCY, LH, WDC, MMC, SPGI, MSA, MHK, ON, IX, PTC, LUV, AGCO, TROW, TRMB, OLED, MTN,

FSLR, PSX, GTLS, J, GILD, LHX, CVS, FEYE, COG, COP, KMI, C, VTI, SPY, LMT, CC, JNJ, MS, SNE, ALLO, SHOP, DOW, ET, RLGY, WMB, CRM, ZNGA, TOL, NVS, DVN, TIP, CFMS, WLKP, RCMT, GLD, BWFG, TER, WLK, SCHE, COST, T, AA, FLR, NXPI, WFC, UNH, UN, LIN, Reduced Positions: WY, BDX, NVDA, IAU, RDS.A, AAPL, MU, BP, MSFT, CVX, DHI, RTX, LYB, SHV, BAC, FMC, ROK, DIS, EPD, QCOM, ARKK, TOT, QQQ, TZA, CSCO, IYW, VXUS, AMZN, XLI, CEF, TJX, PG, MET, TRQ, GE, XOM, CLF, APWC,

ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 712,938 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 106,821 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 53,347 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 115,342 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 94,255 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 79,295 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,403 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Omeros Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 507735.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $93.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 101,567 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 767.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 116,651 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 523.69%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 83,575 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 107,092 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 73.07%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 142,617 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $161.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 38,347 shares as of .

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.82 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $5.98.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $24.73 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $2.31 and $3.08, with an estimated average price of $2.64.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $76.53.