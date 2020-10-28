Emerald Advisers Inc Buys Immunovant Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Alarm.com Holdings Inc

Investment company Emerald Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Immunovant Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, II-VI Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Chegg Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q3, Emerald Advisers Inc owns 325 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMVT, STMP, PING, IIVI, RAMP, PY9, HELE, DIOD, FOXF, ARNA, GFF, VC, SMCI, CRDF, ZZF, FARO, CVET, PII, CDNS, BLL, STE, HOLX, ZEN, XONE, ENPH, FTI, XLRN, CWH, CSSE, REGN, CHWY, MATW, CERN, BNTX, I4F, AHCO, LTHM, VVI, NAVI, TDC, STAR, UFPI, PAG, XPER, TGT, SWBI, ODFL, BMRA, AMT, APD,

DOOR, QTWO, WGO, SAIL, AZEK, TPTX, SMTC, KPTI, GDOT, MC, EVER, DKS, ORIC, DCPH, COLL, LSCC, MNKD, APLT, BLD, CHDN, OYST, REPL, PRFT, FB, PFPT, DOCU, ZGNX, AAPL, ADUS, ADBE, SVMK, OSTK, PEN, MRNA, LULU, MKTX, BERY, PEGA, CZNC, SRPT, CMG, ADI, ALE, PSN, BSTC, VMC, CMD, LNG, C, MTZ, MRBK, EBIX, PLYM, TWLO, IVC, JW.A, ETSY, SYNH, CTLT, MTX, Reduced Positions: BHVN, ALRM, CHGG, HZNP, TRHC, PNFP, GNRC, ITGR, TREX, VG, STAG, MRCY, FRPT, EQT, LITE, VICR, BDTX, BWXT, PLMR, TWST, ASMB, OCFC, GLUU, BDSI, RPD, TTEK, NEO, MTH, BRBR, CCOI, AJRD, MTSI, SMPL, JACK, KTOS, MODN, SAIC, QTS, VRNS, BPMC, AKAM, ATRC, DLTR, MNR, EHTH, MRTX, TNET, CCXI, FIVE, NVEE, TMHC, PLNT, EYE, PS, THG, VIAV, PPBI, SMG, UTHR, GTLS, BURL, ATSG, CCK, LIVN, LHX, ONTO, HLT, IBP, AVRO, PLAN, YETI, ABT, PLCE, CSGP, EVRI, KLAC, TTWO, USAT, ECHO, FTNT, NOW, SEAS, SPOT, ACA, NFE, TMDX, CRWD, PASG, ALNY, APH, AZO, BBY, DPZ, EQIX, EEFT, GME, MTCH, INCY, JKHY, LEN, SPGI, RPM, RGLD, SBAC, TER, TRMB, WAB, WAL, WYNN, XLNX, AAN, VRSK, HEAR, EPAM, SPLK, CHUY, RNG, VEEV, ADMS, HUBS, KEYS, ATEX, CFCX, SPNE, FTV, ROKU, MDB, IAC,

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 663,203 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 887,748 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 340,460 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,365,356 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 639,565 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.05%

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 541,064 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $242.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 76,143 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 560,458 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 415,827 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.69 and $58.82, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 321,169 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 574,366 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 500.13%. The purchase prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 199,902 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 191.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 223,540 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 389.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 299,162 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 708,271 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 54.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 656,254 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $89.33, with an estimated average price of $69.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 299,008 shares as of .

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.38.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $293.52 and $360.5, with an estimated average price of $316.98.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43.