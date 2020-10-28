  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Emerald Advisers Inc Buys Immunovant Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Alarm.com Holdings Inc

October 28, 2020 | About: DOOR -3.78% QTWO -2.44% WGO +2.02% SAIL -2.92% AZEK -3.45% TPTX +4.34% IMVT -2.24% STMP -2.86% PING -1.26% IIVI -3.38% R -1.67%

Investment company Emerald Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Immunovant Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, II-VI Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Chegg Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q3, Emerald Advisers Inc owns 325 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMERALD ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerald+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMERALD ADVISERS INC
  1. Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 663,203 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
  2. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 887,748 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45%
  3. Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 340,460 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
  4. NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,365,356 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 639,565 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.05%
New Purchase: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 541,064 shares as of .

New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $242.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 76,143 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 560,458 shares as of .

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 415,827 shares as of .

New Purchase: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.69 and $58.82, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 321,169 shares as of .

New Purchase: Avient Corp (PY9)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 574,366 shares as of .

Added: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 500.13%. The purchase prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 199,902 shares as of .

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 191.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 223,540 shares as of .

Added: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 389.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 299,162 shares as of .

Added: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 708,271 shares as of .

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 54.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 656,254 shares as of .

Added: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $89.33, with an estimated average price of $69.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 299,008 shares as of .

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.

Sold Out: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.38.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $293.52 and $360.5, with an estimated average price of $316.98.

Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03.

Sold Out: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43.



