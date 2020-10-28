Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Immunovant Inc, Stamps.com Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co

Leola, PA, based Investment company Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Immunovant Inc, Stamps.com Inc, II-VI Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Integer Holdings Corp, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of 2020Q3, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 299 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMVT, STMP, IIVI, PING, RAMP, PY9, HELE, DIOD, FOXF, ARNA, GFF, VC, ZZF, SMCI, LPRO, CRDF, AHCO, FARO, HLI, GBT, CVET, FWRD, IPOB, LFAC, SLQT, ACC, NFIN, HASI, CFFA, FOUR, FTAC, KIM, KRG, TRUP, ESS, SPG, SVC, GPMT, CLPR, HIW, APLE, BRX, ESRT, OSTK, ALEX, RPAI, INN, PII, HHC, HPP, CLDT, REG, KW, BRT, BFS, DEI, SWBI, ADBE, I4F, MATW, REGN, TDC, VVI, UFPI, PAG, XPER,

DOOR, QTWO, WGO, SAIL, AZEK, TPTX, GDOT, KPTI, EVER, SMTC, LSCC, BLD, MC, ORIC, DKS, APLT, DCPH, COLL, MNKD, PRFT, AAN, BRP, OYST, IBP, BPMC, CHDN, NAVI, SPNE, ADUS, NFE, SVMK, CLNY, REPL, AAPL, PFPT, FB, CLNC, PSN, CMG, VMC, MKTX, DRNA, CMD, Reduced Positions: BHVN, ITGR, TRHC, CHGG, PNFP, HZNP, VG, NVEE, ZGNX, OCFC, TREX, EHTH, PLCE, VIAV, LIVN, MRCY, FRPT, VICR, LITE, VEC, AJRD, PLMR, CNNE, TWST, BDSI, EQT, GLUU, BSVN, SAIC, TBK, RPAY, CCNE, PMT, BMTC, THG, ASMB, PFSI, ADMS, XCUR, CFG, RPD, AVRO, MTH, CFCX, BRBR, SMG, TBBK, STAR, EYE, ALE, SRPT, ALNY, APOG, OZK, BDC, BBY, CFFI, LNG, CLF, CRK, CUB, EBIX, FRME, FFIC, GME, GOOGL, GTN, LHX, HD, JPM, JW.A, MTZ, MTX, NCR, NVDA, GLT, PLAB, PTBS, RYN, RGLD, SBAC, STC, TTWO, AAWW, ICFI, INBK, V, HEAR, AL, CUBI, VEEV, STAY, GCI, HRTG, LNTH, PYPL, PSTG, IIPR, PLYM, MRBK, PLAN, CRWD, PINE,

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 622,426 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 800,262 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.96% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 309,780 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,309,668 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 398,320 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 502,873 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $242.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 71,149 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 402,352 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 522,638 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.69 and $58.82, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 298,582 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 528,538 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 522.62%. The purchase prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 187,160 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 216.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 209,668 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 352.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 262,348 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 61.97%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 653,848 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 612,609 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $89.33, with an estimated average price of $69.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 282,440 shares as of .

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.75 and $73.49, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $293.52 and $360.5, with an estimated average price of $316.98.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.38.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03.