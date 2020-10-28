American Beacon Advisors, Inc. Buys JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, Infosys, Sells Yandex NV, Vale SA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV

Ft. Worth, TX, based Investment company American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, Infosys, NetEase Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Yandex NV, Vale SA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Beacon Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 780 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 257.80% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,652 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.52% JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,352 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,437 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 12,800 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.28%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.21%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.88%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.68%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1273.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.14%. The holding were 153 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.01%. The holding were 2,609 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 257.80%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $307.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.07%. The holding were 780 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 189.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.45%. The holding were 2,652 shares as of .

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $32.37 and $39.34, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.