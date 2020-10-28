Geneva Partners, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Qualcomm Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Teradyne Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Geneva Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Qualcomm Inc, Nike Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Cummins Inc, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Teradyne Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Geneva Partners, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, QUAL, CMI, QRVO, CAT, PKI, CHGG, WHR, AEM, KSU, CRM, NTES, USHY, ADBE, PLD, FFTY, TSM, UNP, PCAR, DE, IHI, HYG,

BABA, QUAL, CMI, QRVO, CAT, PKI, CHGG, WHR, AEM, KSU, CRM, NTES, USHY, ADBE, PLD, FFTY, TSM, UNP, PCAR, DE, IHI, HYG, Added Positions: QCOM, NKE, TIP, GOLD, PYPL, BTT, GDX, NFLX, MNST, TTWO, IUSG, GOOGL, FB, IVV, VBK, AMGN, DG, NOW, GLD, IJH, CCI, BTG, IXJ,

QCOM, NKE, TIP, GOLD, PYPL, BTT, GDX, NFLX, MNST, TTWO, IUSG, GOOGL, FB, IVV, VBK, AMGN, DG, NOW, GLD, IJH, CCI, BTG, IXJ, Reduced Positions: VEEV, AKAM, OKTA, DOCU, IBB, AU, NEM, IUSV, DLR, NVDA, PTON, ZTS, ZM, ABT, LLY, PEP, TMO, WM, DHR, AAPL, V,

VEEV, AKAM, OKTA, DOCU, IBB, AU, NEM, IUSV, DLR, NVDA, PTON, ZTS, ZM, ABT, LLY, PEP, TMO, WM, DHR, AAPL, V, Sold Out: TEAM, TER, REGN, CNC, AMD, ECL, UNH, TECH, JKHY, MRVL, TW, JNJ, COUP, HUM, BMRN, ZBRA, FTNT, SPLK,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,780 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Nike Inc (NKE) - 50,308 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.38% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 56,466 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 12,153 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 46,166 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.77%

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $307.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 19,869 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $100.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 25,603 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $213.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 12,365 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 19,867 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,129 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 11,845 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 795.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $121.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 42,330 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 83.38%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 50,308 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 46,166 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 95,036 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,767 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 55.82%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 76,270 shares as of .

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.