Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Alteryx Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Investment company Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Alteryx Inc, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, Oracle Corp, sells Netflix Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Shopify Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNLA, AYX, PWB, ORCL, EFAV, TDOC, LQD, DRI, SPIP, RDVY, MAR, FV, PEN, CCL, CSM, LUV, SQ, FIS, MTN, SHW, LSTR, MELI, REGL, NVAX, CAT, IWM, STE, BIIB, IWO, NSC, KIRK, ZOM,

VNLA, AYX, PWB, ORCL, EFAV, TDOC, LQD, DRI, SPIP, RDVY, MAR, FV, PEN, CCL, CSM, LUV, SQ, FIS, MTN, SHW, LSTR, MELI, REGL, NVAX, CAT, IWM, STE, BIIB, IWO, NSC, KIRK, ZOM, Added Positions: GLD, HD, GPN, ITOT, VLO, UNH, XLG, NVST, FISV, VB, WORK, FB, IXUS, SPY, VEA, TSM, RF, ILMN, VO, CRM, WMT, ISRG, NVDA, NKE, EA, MGC, MA, AGG, DIA, JD, MDLZ, D, COST, IJH, CMCSA, IWR, CLX, ADP, ADI, ADBE, MRK, PAYX, LIN, DGX, INTU, SWKS, TYL, UNP, GOOGL, NEE, TNDM, DK, BMY, BLK, PTMN, DKL,

GLD, HD, GPN, ITOT, VLO, UNH, XLG, NVST, FISV, VB, WORK, FB, IXUS, SPY, VEA, TSM, RF, ILMN, VO, CRM, WMT, ISRG, NVDA, NKE, EA, MGC, MA, AGG, DIA, JD, MDLZ, D, COST, IJH, CMCSA, IWR, CLX, ADP, ADI, ADBE, MRK, PAYX, LIN, DGX, INTU, SWKS, TYL, UNP, GOOGL, NEE, TNDM, DK, BMY, BLK, PTMN, DKL, Reduced Positions: NFLX, AAPL, DBEF, QQQ, INTC, HEDJ, BRK.B, BAC, LGLV, MSFT, NOBL, RTX, DVY, CVX, AVGO, UBER, SPHD, TVTY, SPLV, VOO, RSP, VTI, MTUM, DG, TSLA, XOM, IJR, JPM, JNJ, LMT, ET, DIS, HCA, GOOG, DEO, MDIV, KO, CSCO, T, QCOM, PSX, VYM, BA, VEEV, C, IEFA, HON, PYPL, MCD, VIG, PEP, VUG, SYY, USMV, PG, CSX, GIS, SCHD, DGRO, PTON, VZ, BABA, MKC, UL, MDT, MU, VTV, VBR, ADSK, PFE, SDY, SCHM, MMM, VOE, VPU, AMGN, EXPE, POOL, IVV, IEMG, PNC, WM, ACWV, TEAM, MVIS, ROP, CL, TGT, APH, NOC, LOW, KMB, SLY, ITW, IBM, CHD, CTAS,

NFLX, AAPL, DBEF, QQQ, INTC, HEDJ, BRK.B, BAC, LGLV, MSFT, NOBL, RTX, DVY, CVX, AVGO, UBER, SPHD, TVTY, SPLV, VOO, RSP, VTI, MTUM, DG, TSLA, XOM, IJR, JPM, JNJ, LMT, ET, DIS, HCA, GOOG, DEO, MDIV, KO, CSCO, T, QCOM, PSX, VYM, BA, VEEV, C, IEFA, HON, PYPL, MCD, VIG, PEP, VUG, SYY, USMV, PG, CSX, GIS, SCHD, DGRO, PTON, VZ, BABA, MKC, UL, MDT, MU, VTV, VBR, ADSK, PFE, SDY, SCHM, MMM, VOE, VPU, AMGN, EXPE, POOL, IVV, IEMG, PNC, WM, ACWV, TEAM, MVIS, ROP, CL, TGT, APH, NOC, LOW, KMB, SLY, ITW, IBM, CHD, CTAS, Sold Out: VTWO, SHOP, CNI, GE, GD, BXS, GILD, VHT, RDS.A, FRTA, PSLV, UAVS,

For the details of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thoroughbred+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,534 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 55,319 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 221,485 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,433 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,817 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 221,485 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $136.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,602 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.14 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,820 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,361 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $226.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,853 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 446.82%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,557 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 190.97%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $159.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 108.09%. The purchase prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,411 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $240.17 and $284.19, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $23.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,168 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,061 shares as of .

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $112.16 and $127.7, with an estimated average price of $121.19.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $21.38.