Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FIRST TRUST EXCHAN, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FIRST TRUST EXCHAN, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. owns 315 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lloyd+advisory+services%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 438,350 shares, 44.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 64,949 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 206,577 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 26,669 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,246 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCHAN. The purchase prices were between $84.68 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $91.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 15,756 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,731 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,907 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,368 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $206.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 6127.56%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $222.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 7,909 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $188.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 31,553 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $53.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,586 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 134.05%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,811 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 115.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $96.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 939 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 1111.11%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 327 shares as of .

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2.