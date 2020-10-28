  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Cameco Corp, Limelight Networks Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: ABBV -2.68% MCD -3.71% CCJ -2.09% LLNW -6.36% XYL -1.92% ABT -1.99% HD -2.57% AMGN -3.17% BA -4.57% RTX -7.41% CCO -6.67%

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Sterling Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Cameco Corp, Limelight Networks Inc, Xylem Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Boeing Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Sterling Investment Management, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Investment Management, Inc.
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 210,803 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,468 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  3. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 48,771 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
  4. PROSHARES TRUST (SH) - 353,820 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.61%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 114,047 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 104,368 shares as of .

New Purchase: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 122,013 shares as of .

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $106.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,065 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 65.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 32,140 shares as of .

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of .

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.89 and $1.42, with an estimated average price of $1.08.



