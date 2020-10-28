  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Chairman & CEO Marc N Casper Sold $9.7 million of Shares

October 28, 2020 | About: TMO -2.57%

Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc N Casper (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TMO on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $483.88 a share. The total sale was $9.7 million.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a healthcare company. It offers analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, services, consumables, reagents and chemicals. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a market cap of $188.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $476.71 with a P/E ratio of 39.08 and P/S ratio of 6.68. The dividend yield of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc stocks is 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Marc N Casper sold 20,000 shares of TMO stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $483.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMO, click here

.

