Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) President & CEO Aaron P Graft Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Triumph Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aaron P Graft (insider trades) sold 23,964 shares of TBK on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $45.44 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Triumph Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company offering traditional banking and asset management services. The company through its Banking, Factoring, Asset Management segments provides financial lending services and investment management services. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $1.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.88 with a P/E ratio of 22.74 and P/S ratio of 3.55. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Triumph Bancorp Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of TBK stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $44.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & CLO - TBK Bank, SSB Todd Ritterbusch bought 4,000 shares of TBK stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 68.77% since.

EVP & CLO - TBK Bank, SSB Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of TBK stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 68.77% since.

EVP and Secretary Gail Lehmann sold 1,500 shares of TBK stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $43.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.

EVP and General Counsel Adam D Nelson sold 5,000 shares of TBK stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $44.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of TBK stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $44.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

