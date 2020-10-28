Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) CEO James S Mahan Iii Bought $5.3 million of Shares

CEO of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James S Mahan Iii (insider trades) bought 154,384 shares of LOB on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $34.18 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $5.3 million.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc is a nationwide lender to small businesses. It offers loans comprising small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small- and medium-sized businesses; and construction loans. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $1.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.26 with a P/E ratio of 38.91 and P/S ratio of 5.14. The dividend yield of Live Oak Bancshares Inc stocks is 0.34%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Live Oak Bancshares Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner James S Mahan Iii bought 154,384 shares of LOB stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $34.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

