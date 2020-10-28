  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas J Seifert Sold $1.7 million of Shares

October 28, 2020 | About: NET -2.18%

CFO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J Seifert (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of NET on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $56.02 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $16.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.76 with and P/S ratio of 35.41. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cloudflare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $43.95. The price of the stock has increased by 24.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 30,000 shares of NET stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $56.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.
  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 30,000 shares of NET stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $58.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.94% since.
  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 15,000 shares of NET stock on 09/29/2020 at the average price of $40.92. The price of the stock has increased by 33.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,000 shares of NET stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $58.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.79% since.
  • General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of NET stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $41.67. The price of the stock has increased by 31.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NET, click here

.

