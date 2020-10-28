Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Diversified Portfolios, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTIP, ACN, GPN, VZ, ABT, VAR, ZTS, JNJ, ABBV, KO, PFE, SCHE, VGT, VIG,

VTIP, ACN, GPN, VZ, ABT, VAR, ZTS, JNJ, ABBV, KO, PFE, SCHE, VGT, VIG, Added Positions: VUG, BSV, AAPL, EEM, AMZN, BIV, TIP, VNQ, INTC, SCHB, VTV, JPM, VWO, VBR, IWN,

VUG, BSV, AAPL, EEM, AMZN, BIV, TIP, VNQ, INTC, SCHB, VTV, JPM, VWO, VBR, IWN, Reduced Positions: IWV, VTI, SPY, MDY, IVV, BNDX, VXUS, IWF, SO, BRK.B, IJS, EFA, IWB, YUM, NOC, VOO, MSFT,

IWV, VTI, SPY, MDY, IVV, BNDX, VXUS, IWF, SO, BRK.B, IJS, EFA, IWB, YUM, NOC, VOO, MSFT, Sold Out: SCZ,

For the details of Diversified Portfolios, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+portfolios%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 356,117 shares, 28.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 430,702 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 208,532 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 40,420 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 67,264 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,894 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $213.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,152 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $159.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 331.85%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $222.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 29,413 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,928 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 138.10%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,389 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,018 shares as of .

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29.