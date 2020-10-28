Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Altabancorp, The Lovesac Co, Sells Altabancorp, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FIDELITY COV TRS

Investment company Soltis Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Altabancorp, The Lovesac Co, iShares MBS ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Altabancorp, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FIDELITY COV TRS, Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



56N, LOVE, XLY, XLK, SPG, ELS, BAC, VZ, ZG, BMY, TSLA, MA, IWF, NFLX, ENPH, NUS, GS, ATEC, Added Positions: TIP, MINT, MBB, SCHP, ABBV, ABT, IVW, IJH, AGG, STIP, BND, INTC, SNFCA, GD, GDX, BLV, IJK, T, XOM, VTR, SO, VCSH, AAPL, JPM, SPY, BSV, CVS, SUB, GLD, PFE, IVV, D, PAYX, SSO, DIS, TROW, IJT, IVE, JNJ, ENB, PFF, IJR, EMR, DUK, PG, BLK, TLT, MMM, CVX, GPC, BA, BRK.B, VNQ, IEMG, IBM, LH, SBUX, ZION, FB, REGN, WFC, STZ, EMB, COST, GOOG, NVDA, F, GE, MCD, ORCL, SPLV, CSCO, COR, QEP, IJS, SYK, NLY, HD, VO,

FPE, FTEC, MSFT, SCHD, DON, FBND, QQQ, PTLC, EFAV, COF, USMV, AMAT, MRK, EEMV, VWO, EFA, IXUS, USFD, IEUR, VTI, GIS, JPST, ALK, SKYW, VEA, KO, SCHF, ECL, EMLP, BNDX, GOVT, MMSI, RCL, EPP, IJJ, CMP, HDV, GOOGL, Sold Out: ALTA, CRM, SPHB, TTC, CODI, UEC,

PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 394,899 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 175,465 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.31% Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 2,314,913 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 35,558 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 54,090 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 264,242 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Lovesac Co. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $36.48, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 107,210 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $145.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,052 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,535 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $60.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 23,042 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,392 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 175,465 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 121.64%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 37,521 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 287.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,063 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 640.22%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,455 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 294.74%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $106.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,604 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 140.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $56.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of .

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.37.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $42.08.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $74.79.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The sale prices were between $15.94 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $17.01.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Uranium Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.88 and $1.29, with an estimated average price of $1.03.