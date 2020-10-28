Proffitt & Goodson Inc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tesla Inc

Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Proffitt & Goodson Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Schlumberger, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. As of 2020Q3, Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPST, MINT, SUSC, PLUG, PRU, AMP, AZN, SWK, WRE, WKHS, ACB, NKLA, EWJ, VGK,

JPST, MINT, SUSC, PLUG, PRU, AMP, AZN, SWK, WRE, WKHS, ACB, NKLA, EWJ, VGK, Added Positions: SHM, VTEB, VOO, IGIB, VMBS, VEA, VB, BSV, VO, VXUS, VGSH, IWR, XLE, BND, XLC, TFC, XOM, RF, PFE, HCA, VLO, KRE, NYF, SLV, AXP, CVS, CI, VT, EPD, IP, NUE, ABBV, TRV, GLD, DAL, MMM, AMLP, CTVA, MESA,

SHM, VTEB, VOO, IGIB, VMBS, VEA, VB, BSV, VO, VXUS, VGSH, IWR, XLE, BND, XLC, TFC, XOM, RF, PFE, HCA, VLO, KRE, NYF, SLV, AXP, CVS, CI, VT, EPD, IP, NUE, ABBV, TRV, GLD, DAL, MMM, AMLP, CTVA, MESA, Reduced Positions: IEI, SPY, VTI, SPDW, VGIT, IWM, TIP, SPIB, MBB, AAPL, IGSB, TSLA, AMZN, GOOGL, PG, SLB, WMT, MSFT, XLF, XLV, SPEM, VV, CC, XLI, XLP, DIS, ADBE, TGT, INTC, ICE, T, XLU, XLRE, BAC, CSCO, EMR, JPM, IBB, ORCL, NVS, LIN, TAN, RTX, ANTM, PM, NLY, AGNC, BRK.B, XLB, BA, CVX, VNQI, KO, EXC, CARR, OTIS, AGG, NVDA, IVV, ITOT, IJR, NOK, ICLN,

IEI, SPY, VTI, SPDW, VGIT, IWM, TIP, SPIB, MBB, AAPL, IGSB, TSLA, AMZN, GOOGL, PG, SLB, WMT, MSFT, XLF, XLV, SPEM, VV, CC, XLI, XLP, DIS, ADBE, TGT, INTC, ICE, T, XLU, XLRE, BAC, CSCO, EMR, JPM, IBB, ORCL, NVS, LIN, TAN, RTX, ANTM, PM, NLY, AGNC, BRK.B, XLB, BA, CVX, VNQI, KO, EXC, CARR, OTIS, AGG, NVDA, IVV, ITOT, IJR, NOK, ICLN, Sold Out: GBIL, SPYD, VSS, SPYX, SGOL, SCHH, WRK, LHX, SCHB, PDBC, WFCPL.PFD, TLT, REZI, APHA, 21P1, NXPI, IVZ, ET, WMB, WDC, VTR, TEF, OXY, IRM, F, CYH, ELY, SAN,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 190,238 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 411,058 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 912,893 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 188,554 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 93,908 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,040 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.66 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,222 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.71 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 519.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 124,212 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 159.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 143,880 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 116.42%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $156.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,365 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,146 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 50.09%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,185 shares as of .

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in ABERDEEN STANDRD. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.39.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $30.88.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.