Trust Asset Management LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Apple Inc, Sells Williams Inc, Amplify Energy Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Trust Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Apple Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, Microsoft Corp, sells Williams Inc, Amplify Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Trust Asset Management LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMLP, AMD, ISRG, ZTS, TGT, BKNG, ATVI, ANTM, TJX, SYK, GS, FISV, EW, CI, CME, AXP, BDX, ADP, MS, CB, DG, TMUS, USB, AON, AMAT, ADSK, REGN, PGR, MU, MMC, LRCX, TFC, ICE, HUM, GPN, BIIB, BSX, MCO, SCHW, PNC, ILMN, ADI, BAX, GM,

XLI, XLP, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, XLU, XLRE, XLB, FB, XLE, BRK.B, JNJ, NVDA, V, UNH, JPM, MA, HD, ADBE, VZ, PYPL, DIS, INTC, CMCSA, CRM, NFLX, MRK, ABT, BAC, TMO, PFE, T, NKE, MCD, ABBV, MDT, AVGO, AMGN, QCOM, BMY, DHR, ACN, LLY, CSCO, LOW, TXN, ORCL, FIS, C, NOW, BLK, CHTR, WFC, IBM, INTU, SBUX, SPGI, GILD, VRTX, CVS, F, HPQ, HPE, Reduced Positions: SPY, WMB,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,171,021 shares, 72.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.02% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 150,915 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.34% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 154,193 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,814 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.46% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 473,291 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.79%

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 186,717 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,955 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $687.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 590 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1605.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 211 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,417 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 80.34%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 150,915 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 80.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 154,193 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 83,814 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 79.67%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,691 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 81.30%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 79.36%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1516.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of .

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.85, with an estimated average price of $1.15.