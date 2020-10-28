Welch Group, LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Aon PLC, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Comcast Corp

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Welch Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Aon PLC, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Comcast Corp, General Dynamics Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Welch Group, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AON, VDE, XLE, XLU, XLC, VGT, GPC, PRF, XLI, CB, FISV, FBHS, ITA, UTG, XLF, WM,

AON, VDE, XLE, XLU, XLC, VGT, GPC, PRF, XLI, CB, FISV, FBHS, ITA, UTG, XLF, WM, Added Positions: QCOM, KO, RTX, CL, INTC, CINF, IBM, PAYX, SO, XOM, CVX, NVS, MMM, ED, PEP, MCD, T, EMR, UL, JNJ, LMT, VZ, ABT, AXP, DE, BMY, CAT, JPM, MO, ORCL, CSCO, RDS.B, IVW, MA, CLX, ROST, V, GLD, AMZN, TFC, RBNC, WMT, USB, TJX, RF, NSC, EFA, IVV, SLV, GS, F, FB, D, DIS, BAX, GOOGL,

QCOM, KO, RTX, CL, INTC, CINF, IBM, PAYX, SO, XOM, CVX, NVS, MMM, ED, PEP, MCD, T, EMR, UL, JNJ, LMT, VZ, ABT, AXP, DE, BMY, CAT, JPM, MO, ORCL, CSCO, RDS.B, IVW, MA, CLX, ROST, V, GLD, AMZN, TFC, RBNC, WMT, USB, TJX, RF, NSC, EFA, IVV, SLV, GS, F, FB, D, DIS, BAX, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: HD, SFBS, MSFT, PG, ABBV, AJG, GIS, NEE, KMI, PM, NVDA, GL, PRA, MRK, SPY, DUK, BA, BAC, AMGN, VMC, MPW, TGT, TXN, UN, OKE, MDLZ, LLY, EPD, DG, BRK.B, GOOG, ACN,

HD, SFBS, MSFT, PG, ABBV, AJG, GIS, NEE, KMI, PM, NVDA, GL, PRA, MRK, SPY, DUK, BA, BAC, AMGN, VMC, MPW, TGT, TXN, UN, OKE, MDLZ, LLY, EPD, DG, BRK.B, GOOG, ACN, Sold Out: FANG, CMCSA, GD, GE, GILD, MCO, TIF, QQQ,

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 1,617,270 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,331 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 377,885 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 147,962 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 559,292 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $194.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,232 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,508 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,010 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,543 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $58.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,993 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $300.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 178,652 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $91.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,458 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,713 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $223.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,019 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,809 shares as of .

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28.